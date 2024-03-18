62,412 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 690.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

