7,665 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after buying an additional 1,303,499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,403,000 after buying an additional 3,324,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,846,000 after buying an additional 2,044,508 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $380,348,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $35.37. 1,905,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.