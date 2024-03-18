7,827 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $52.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.