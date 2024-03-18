8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.72.

NASDAQ EGHT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.67. 573,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $29,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $60,601. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,261,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 210.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,020 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 34.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 848,201 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

