92,833 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.75. 2,226,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,268,188. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

