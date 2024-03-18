984 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VV traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.89. The company had a trading volume of 71,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,754. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $177.87 and a 12-month high of $237.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.