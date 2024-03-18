Aavegotchi Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $57.72 million and $3.02 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Aavegotchi Token Profile
Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
