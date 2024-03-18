AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.89. 2,567,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

