ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $489,098.16 and approximately $2.74 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00005687 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00025815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00015853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,912.25 or 1.00509929 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010415 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00153846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000483 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $8.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

