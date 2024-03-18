Acala Token (ACA) Market Cap Reaches $169.43 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $169.43 million and $27.44 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00005630 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00026434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00015349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,489.87 or 1.00053278 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010364 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00147508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1892568 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $40,832,295.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

