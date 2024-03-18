Acala Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $160.26 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $160.26 million and $22.42 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1892568 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $40,832,295.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

