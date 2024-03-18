Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.45.

Shares of ACN opened at $375.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $250.01 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

