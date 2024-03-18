Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Hits New 52-Week High at $264.49

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $264.49 and last traded at $263.87, with a volume of 67836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $258.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

