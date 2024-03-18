Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 271,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,936,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.