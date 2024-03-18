Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $675.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $20.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,719,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,658. The business’s 50-day moving average is $584.71 and its 200-day moving average is $574.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

