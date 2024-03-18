Adrian Devasahayam Sells 5,000 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.19. 463,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.21. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

