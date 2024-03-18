Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider Acquires £51,937.92 in Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) insider Eddie Johnson acquired 27,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £51,937.92 ($66,544.42).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Up 0.6 %

AMS traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 187.20 ($2.40). The stock had a trading volume of 841,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,052. The company has a market capitalization of £406.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,694.29, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 165.60 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 261 ($3.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 202.95.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.