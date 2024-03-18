Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.36.

AFL opened at $84.37 on Thursday. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $803,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 808,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,048,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

