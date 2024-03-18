Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

Agenus Trading Down 3.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Agenus

Shares of Agenus stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,960,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,882,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.28. Agenus has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 116.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

