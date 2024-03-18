Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,882,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,310,036 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $199,244.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,966,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,216,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,751,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,714,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,473 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

