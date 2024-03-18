AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.97

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.97 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 421826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.
AIA Group Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63.
AIA Group Company Profile
AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.
