AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Acquires $25,000.14 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 75,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,430.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 356,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,938. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.13. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

