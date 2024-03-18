Aion (AION) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $716.92

Aion (AION) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $716.92 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00116354 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00018165 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002942 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

