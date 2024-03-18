Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.44. The stock had a trading volume of 554,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

