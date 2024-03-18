Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Down to $27.54

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.54, but opened at $26.95. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 70,491 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,439,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,439,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,913 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

