Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.82.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.