Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 591,300 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 14th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. 355,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,482. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.21.
Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 222.50%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.
