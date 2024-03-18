Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in February

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 996,800 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 14th total of 851,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,968.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

