Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Down 8.3% in February

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTLW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 161,154 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,012 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTLW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. 28,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,865. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

