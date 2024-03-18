Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.02 and last traded at $73.70. Approximately 4,297,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 20,207,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $186.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,734,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

