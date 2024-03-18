Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.85. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 65,217 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,710 shares of company stock worth $206,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $895.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

See Also

