Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 533,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,214,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,076,000 after purchasing an additional 180,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,591,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,293,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 206,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.68. 108,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.21%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.