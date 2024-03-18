Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,003 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,878,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,647,000 after acquiring an additional 123,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,513. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

