Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.27. 3,068,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,853,447. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

