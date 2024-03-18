Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVAFree Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAVA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA JAVA traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 64,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

