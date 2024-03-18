Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 399,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,916. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

