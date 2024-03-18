Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 229,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $93.06. 634,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

