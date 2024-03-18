Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $11.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $765.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,665. The stock has a market cap of $727.69 billion, a PE ratio of 132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $323.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $708.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.