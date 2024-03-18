Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,380,000 after buying an additional 271,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,150,000 after buying an additional 71,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,412,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

PENN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,631. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

