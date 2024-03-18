Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $26,961.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $26,961.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 390,709 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,694.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,332 shares of company stock valued at $65,894. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDBC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

