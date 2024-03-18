Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.9% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.99. 5,754,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,606,291. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.61. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

