Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 436 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,307,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after purchasing an additional 367,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,622 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FIS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.47. 1,197,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

