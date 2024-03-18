Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.82. The company had a trading volume of 920,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.