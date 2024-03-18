Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

