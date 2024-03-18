Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 289.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 725,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after buying an additional 706,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

