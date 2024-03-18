Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Boosted by City State Bank

City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up 1.8% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

