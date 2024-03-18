Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.12.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day moving average is $173.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,303,000 after buying an additional 142,357 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.