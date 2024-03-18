Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $156.50 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $156.50 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000536 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00015271 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004564 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.