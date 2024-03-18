Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after buying an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded up $9.48 on Monday, reaching $151.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,042,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,295,291. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

