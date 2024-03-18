Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Update

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALPN. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Transactions at Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 2,402 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $48,064.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 2,402 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $48,064.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,364 in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

See Also

